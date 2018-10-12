Enter Now! TV Technology Industry Innovator Awards Return for 2018

Nominate a deserving colleague, client, customer or even yourself to receive a 2018 Future Industry Innovator Award.

TV Technology, Government Video, Digital Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio Magazine are seeking nominations for our second annual class of Industry Innovators—professionals who raise the bar in their industries via vision, leadership, technical and creative know-how, trendsetting, risk-taking, mentorship, etc.

If you know someone who makes a difference and deserves to be recognized for it, here's your chance to shine a spotlight.

Winners will be recognized in magazines, newsletters and websites of the Future publication/media brand for which they are selected, and all nominees and winners will be highlighted in a special Innovator’s Gallery e-zine.

Nominate a boss, colleague, customer, industry partner, vendor or even yourself. Deadline for nominations is Sept. 14, 2018. For more information and to nominate someone, visit the FAQ and nomination page.

Read more: Advice for Winning an Innovator Award

Read more: 2017 NewBay Industry Innovator Awards Ebook Now Available