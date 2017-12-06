Future B2B US Industry Innovator Awards Ebook Now Available

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—The first ever iteration of NewBay’s Industry Innovator Awards have been unveiled, and interested parties can find all the nominees and winners available via a new ebook.

Presented by six NewBay publications—TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Radio magazine, Radio World and Government Video—the Industry Innovator awards are designed to spotlight the people behind the companies and technologies that drive these industries. Winners were selected for their professional achievements, technical and business innovations and continuing influence within their industries.

The “Industry Innovator Awards 2017” ebook showcases the nominees and winners, as well as their contributions and continuing success.