Encompass UK selects Signiant to support growth of European network playout facility
Encompass Digital Media has deployed Signiant software at its European playout facility in London to support new playout business. Encompass UK will employ Signiant Manager+Agents as part of an integrated workflow solution to receive secure, time-critical material from its global client base.
Signiant Managers+Agents handles the administration and execution of all file movement activity including workflow modeling in a single platform. Jobs can be scheduled by package submissions or via system triggers such as timelines, business logic or SOAP API calls from third-party applications.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox