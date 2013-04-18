Dejero introduces LIVE+ VSET vehicle-mount cellular transmitter

Dejero has launched the LIVE+ VSET, a 1U vehicle-mount transmitter designed for use in satellite and microwave trucks.

The adaptive-bit-rate encoder used in the LIVE+ VSET gives mobile ENG teams a flexible and easy-to-use solution for reducing the latency and improving the reliability of IP-based satellite video feeds.

Essentially a rack-mount version of Dejero’s portable LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter, the LIVE+ VSET is designed for mounting in transmission trucks to provide a supplement to satellite and microwave links.

The LIVE+ VSET features Dejero’s Intelligent Bonding and Connection Management systems, which take advantage of the beneficial characteristics of all available connection types — cell, satellite or microwave — to provide maximum throughput and optimal picture quality for each transmission.

On startup, the LIVE+ VSET uses Dejero’s approach to auto-detect the presence of available streams and the required video formats, with the ability to switch seamlessly between satellite and cellular or a combination of both to maintain the quality of the signal. During a typical satellite transmission, the LIVE+ VSET automatically combines a high-latency satellite connection with multiple low-latency cellular connections, resulting in the delivery of high-quality video with latencies of 1.5 seconds or less.