Cinegy scores in Turkey

With the launch of Turkish Radio & Television’s (TRT) Spor’s new football program “Futbol Atesi,” Gol Medya the production company for TRT Spor’s needed to ensure football fans that they will be ready to go on air directly after the football matches are over. The deployment of Cinegy at Gol Medya allows the production team to preview and edit whilst ingesting live events.

All live feeds of the Turkish Super League football matches (between nine and 18 matches a week) are ingested into the Cinegy System whilst the production team of Gol Medya starts editing, for broadcast directly after the football match. SNG feeds of games and recorded programs are ingested into Cinegy Digital Archive solution allowing users and editors to easily find any required scenes to use in their editing.