Bisk upgrades to JVC ProHD

Bisk Education has added three JVC GY-HM750 ProHD cameras to its HD production studio in Tampa, FL. The studio is used to produce a variety of courses for higher-education programs across the country, and has been using the cameras since February.

Bisk Education is an end-to-end solutions provider that partners with a number of schools and universities to produce lectures and other coursework. Many college and university courses for degree programs are streamed on the Web. Other content is delivered on DVD, particularly certification and continuing-education programs.

Paired with Canon lenses, the ProHD cameras are housed in JVC KA-790G studio sleds and mounted on Vinten pedestals. Each camera includes a JVC VF-HP790G studio viewfinder for the camera operator, along with a 22in prompter for the instructor. According to Mike Knight, chief engineer, the studio also has a fourth JVC camera, a GY-HM700, which matches up well with the new cameras.

While the new GY-HM750s are used primarily as studio cameras, Bisk does use them occasionally for shooting in the field. Bisk used to be a D-9 house, but now captures native QuickTime files on AJA Ki Pro recorders. The GY-HM750’s native file recording of .MOV files, as well as its use of SDHC cards, were features important to Bisk.

Although the compact, shoulder-mount GY-HM750 is effective for studio applications, it also offers fast shoot-to-edit workflow by recording native HD or SD footage in ready-to-edit file formats on low-cost SDHC memory cards. It includes a 68-pin chassis connector that creates a clean, direct interface with various modules - no external cables needed. Other features includes variable-frame-rate recording, extensive image customization, Pre Rec (retro cache) that stores up to 20 seconds of footage to help prevent missed shots of breaking events, and simultaneous recording to both SDHC cards for instant backup or client copy.