Beeline TV chooses Snell Sirius, Halo routers

Beeline TV, a rapidly growing Russian provider of home IPTV services with more than 900,000 subscribers, has chosen Snell Sirius and Halo routers to drive its newly upgraded playout center in Moscow. V-LUX, the exclusive technology provider for Beeline TV (a VimpelCom brand), provided systems integration and installation services for the Snell routers. Launched in 2009, Beeline TV is now present in more than 35 Russian cities with an Internet home service offering more than 200 SD and 39 HD channels.

Within Beeline TV's new playout center, the Snell Sirius and Halo routers provide signal routing for the service's entire linear and on-demand television line-up. With its special focus on redundant switching, the Halo systems provide Beeline TV with a cost-effective yet reliable solution for HD, SDI, and ASI switching. The Sirius routers offer automatic conversion of any input to any output in both analog and digital formats.