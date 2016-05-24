Zylight Named American Distributor for Aladdin LED Lights

LOS ANGELES—Zylight has been tapped by Aladdin LED Lights to serve as its exclusive distributor throughout North, Central and South America.

Among the products that Zylight will distribute is the Bi-Flex family of flexible LED panels. All Bi-Flex lights are dimmable between 5 and 100 percent, offer adjustable color temperature, run via AC or battery power, and allow different mounting options. The A-Lite Bi and Eye-Lite Bi portable dimmable light products will also be available through Zylight.