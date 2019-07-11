Zamir Ahmed Promoted to NAB VP of Media Relations

WASHINGTON—NAB’s Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton has announced that Zamir Ahmed is being promoted from his current position of NAB director, media relations, to vice president, media relations.

In his new role, Ahmed will be tasked with shaping the messaging for NAB Communications in the public policy arena and occasionally serve as a spokesman with trade and consumer press. He will work with Senior Vice President, Communications, Ann Marie Cumming, and report to Wharton.

Ahmed has worked for NAB since 2011, when he joined the organization as manager, media relations. He was later promoted within the organization to senior manager and then director, media relations. Prior to joining NAB, Ahmed was an intern in the office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and then worked two years as deputy press secretary for the House Committee on Small Business.

“We’re pleased to reward Zamir for his loyalty to NAB, his intellect and strong work ethic, and his excellent writing skills,” said Wharton. “He’s a terrific asset to our organization and to free and local broadcasting.”