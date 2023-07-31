Yuvod Taps Red Bee for Expansion into N. American Market

VALNECIA, Spain— Yuvod , a provider of cloud-based OTT and IPTV solutions, today announced a new partnership with global media services provider Red Bee Media .

Yuvod’s end-to-end, cloud-based streaming platform will be integrated with Red Bee's API services, positioning Red Bee Media as the main integrated supplier of EPG metadata to be included with Yuvod’s turnkey Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution in the U.S. market, Yuvod said. The company plans to demonstrate the benefits of Red Bee, including their flexibility and exemplary customer service, as an integrated metadata supplier in preparation of launching Yuvod’s solution in the U.S. and Canada.

“Video providers big and small must deliver the same flawless, high-quality experience that can be easily accessed without costing a fortune,” said Ricardo Tárraga, co-founder and CEO at Yuvod. “By partnering with Red Bee, we can provide easily implemented access to advanced yet cost-effective streaming solutions that deliver an unbeatable viewing experience for end users, all entirely in the cloud.”

“We’re excited to partner with Yuvod as they expand their offerings in North America,” said Jason Marchese, Head of Sales, Market Area Americas at Red Bee Media. “By pre-integrating Red Bee’s rich metadata, Yuvod’s cloud-based model can provide video service providers the ability to scale their operations and adjust resources to meet the evolving demands of the market while still reducing costs.”

Yuvod’s holistic platform delivers live and on-demand streaming for TV programming and events, as well as time shift streaming, with advanced functionality across multiple devices and applications. It can be deployed in any location and centralizes all operational and technical processes into the streamer’s hands. Yuvod provides a proprietary video platform, media server, middleware, STB integrations, customizable dashboards, choice of content delivery networks (CDN), IP networking, multi-DRM encryption, CRM and billing systems, customizable app design, 24/7 support—available on Android mobile, Android TV, iOS, Smart TVs and more.