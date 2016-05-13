YouTube to Live Stream Champions and Europa League Finals
LONDON—As part of a large plan to distribute BT Sport channels over a range of digital platforms, BT Sport has announced that it will partner with YouTube to live stream the upcoming UEFA Champions League final and the UEFA Europa League final. BT will stream its Freeview Showcase channel via YouTube for both matches.
Read the full story on TV Technology’s sister publication TVB Europe.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox