YouTube and Google TV Tap Into Insights From Parrot Analytics

LOS ANGELES—Parrot Analytics has announced that YouTube and Google TV are using Parrot Analytics' global audience demand data and entertainment consulting services to help make insight-driven content decisions.

With the world's largest audience demand datasets, Parrot Analytics currently tracks more than 1.5 billion daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries.

YouTube and Google TV will draw on that data and Parrot Analytics' consulting services to inform content programming decisions.

Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger remarked: "We are thrilled to be working with the world's leading video entertainment and TV platform. By sharing our expertise, data and consulting services in global audience demand, YouTube and Google TV will continue to evolve their content strategy based on the latest trends. We are excited to further our mission of helping more content owners and brands succeed on any screen, anywhere in the world."