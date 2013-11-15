Young Joins Snell as Sales Manager

READING, U.K. —Snell has tapped Burt Young for sales manager for the United State’s northeast region.



Young will be responsible for driving sales growth and strengthening partner relationships throughout the area.



Prior to joining Snell, Young was an account executive with Harris Broadcast for New York City and the Northeast, where he was responsible for named key accounts such as Viacom, Showtime, HBO, AMC, Fox News, Cablevision and Comcast Sports. During his six-year tenure at Harris, he also served as South Central regional manager. Before joining Harris, Young was the North American director of sales for Ross Video and also served as product marketing manager for the Broadcast Camera Division of Philips Broadcast. Young also held regional sales manager positions for Philips and for Pro Bel (then a division of Chyron) in the Chicago area.