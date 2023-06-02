Yangaroo, WideOrbit Partner on Solution to Streamline Traffic Instructions

TORONTO & SAN FRANCISCO—Yangaroo and WideOrbit have announced a partnership that will streamline and automate the delivery of traffic instructions between advertisers and broadcasters.

As part of the agreement, Yangaroo’s asset management and delivery platform will be integrated with WideOrbit's Electronic Material Instructions module within WideOrbit’s flagship ad sales and commercial operations platform, WO Traffic. The integration facilitates a seamless end-to-end automated exchange of traffic instructions, effectively eliminating errors and saving valuable time for advertisers and broadcasters.

"The API integration between Yangaroo and WideOrbit delivers instant benefits to all advertisers and broadcasters using our platforms,” explained Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of Yangaroo. “The smooth and immediate exchange of data between the platforms represents a substantial enhancement for all stakeholders involved in managing real-time responses and confirmations when advertisers submit traffic instructions to broadcasters across the USA."

"Our partnership with Yangaroo underscores WideOrbit's dedication to delivering comprehensive tools that better connect TV broadcasters and advertisers, ultimately simplifying day-to-day tasks,” added Susie Hedrick, president and managing director of Traffic Systems at WideOrbit. "By seamlessly transferring traffic instructions to WO Traffic through Yangaroo, we offer advertisers more advanced and automated workflows. This partnership aligns with WideOrbit's Wider-World approach, which aims to provide media companies with broader capabilities, deeper insights, and stronger connections."

As part of the integrated solution, advertisers can simply key in buy and traffic data using Yangaroo. The advertiser then receives immediate feedback that the instructions have been received and processed correctly by a broadcaster that uses WO Traffic, the companies explained.

"This integration holds significant importance for Yangaroo as it aligns with our ongoing dedication to metadata integration,” emphasized Richard Klosa, CTO at Yangaroo. “Yangaroo plays a critical role in the asset and metadata ecosystem for advertising spot distribution, and this integration represents a pivotal milestone in our long-standing commitment to effectively managing traffic instructions."