Yamaha to Launch R Remote Software at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Yamaha will launch R Remote software, the latest member of its Yamaha R Series input/output rack units, which have advanced natural sound quality, Dante audio networking and system flexibility.



The new R Remote standalone Windows application enables remote control of R Series Rio3224-D, Rio1608-D, and Ri8-D rack unit head amplifiers directly from a computer. With R Remote, a live recording system can be created with just R Series I/O racks and a computer running Nuendo Live or similar DAW software.



Combined with the I/O racks, R Remote can be used with consoles that until now haven’t been able to support remote head amp control, such as the 02R96 or 01V96i. A Dante-MY16-AUD expansion card must be installed in the console, and end users can also operate a stand-alone R Series Dante infrastructure independently from a console.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Yamaha will be at booth C2143.