Yahoo Sports, NBC Sports Team up for $1M Fantasy Football Sweepstakes

NEW YORK—Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports have announced a $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes that Yahoo is hoping will increase usage of the redesigned Yahoo Fantasy app and NBCU is hoping will boost audiences for its NFL coverage on the broadcast network and its streaming platform Peacock.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our redesigned Yahoo Fantasy app by giving fans the chance to win big this season,” said Ryan Spoon, president of Yahoo Sports. “This partnership with NBC Sports will make playing Yahoo Fantasy even more exciting and add extra anticipation to one of the best weekends of the year.”

“Fantasy football news, insights and analysis have long been a core element of NBC Sports’ digital offering,” said Damon Phillips, senior vice president, NBC Sports Digital and Emerging Business. “Partnering with Yahoo Sports for the $1 million sweepstakes shines an additional spotlight on NBCUniversal’s unprecedented Week 1 NFL schedule and we’re excited to add another element of gamification for fans on kickoff weekend.”

Registration for the sweepstakes ends at 3am ET on Thursday, Sept. 5. A winner will be announced this fall.

By playing in a private Yahoo Fantasy Football league, users can enter for a chance to win $1 million. Users can earn additional entries if players on their fantasy team score a touchdown in a Week 1 NFL game broadcast on NBC and/or Peacock. The NBC and Peacock opening weekend slate features three primetime games:

Thursday, Sept. 5, 8:20pm ET: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC and Peacock), NFL Kickoff Game

Friday, Sept. 6, 8:15pm ET: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Peacock), Peacock Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo, Brazil

Sunday, Sept. 8, 8:20pm ET: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (NBC and Peacock), Season Debut of Primetime’s #1 Show: Sunday Night Football

As part of the announcement, NBC and Yahoo laid out some of the rules for the competition.

If eligible Yahoo Fantasy users have both a quarterback and wide receiver on their fantasy teams who connect for a touchdown in a Week 1 game broadcast on NBC and/or Peacock, those users will receive two bonus entries. Bonus entries can be earned across multiple Yahoo Fantasy leagues and teams, but there is a limit of one bonus entry per player per touchdown. This means if users have an eligible player on two Yahoo Fantasy teams, they will only get one bonus entry for each touchdown he scores. There is a limit of eight total entries per person – one automatic entry for signing up for the sweepstakes and up to seven bonus entries dependent on NFL player touchdowns, they reported.

The sweepstakes is one of several new experiences in the redesigned Yahoo Fantasy app, which features a bold new look and easy-to-use interface to help fantasy players have more fun and set a winning lineup, faster, Yahoo said.

