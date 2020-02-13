Xytech Sets Waldock as VP, Director of Business Development, EMEA

LONDON—Xytech has appointed Matt Waldock as its new vice president and director of business development for the EMEA region. Waldock had previously worked with Xytech in the mid-2000s.

In his role as VP and director of business development, Waldock will be the key point-person and look to further develop Xytech’s relationship with existing clients in the EMEA region, as well as establish new ones.

“Matt’s extensive background in the media and broadcast industry helps immensely as we continue to quickly grow in the region,” said Xytech’s Greg Dolan. “The European market is our fastest growing market geography, and Matt’s experience will make sure Xytech continues to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate our clients’ needs.”

Waldock, who will work out of Xytech’s London office, has more than 25 years of experience in the UK broadcast industry. He has previously held positions with ITV and Deluxe Media Europe.