Xytech Powers Scheduling Logistics for NBC Olympics

LOS ANGELES—The 2018 Winter Olympics is entering its final days, as is NBC Olympics’ broadcast of the games. The two-week-plus production in PyeongChang, South Korea, had many moving parts, which according to NBC was assisted with the use of Xytech Systems’ MediaPulse system.

The MediaPulse system has been responsible for managing all logistical aspects of moving production staff and support to and from various sporting events during the games. This includes managing workflow, scheduling for crewing assignments, travel, accreditation and timekeeping for the 3,652 members of the production staff. The software platform is capable of real-time updates.

NBC Olympics’ broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympics will conclude on Feb. 25.