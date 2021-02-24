Xytech Acquires Net Insight’s ScheduALL

LOS ANGELES—Facility management software provider Xytech has purchased ScheduALL, a subsidiary of Net Insight that focuses on resource optimization. Xytech is paying $6 million for ScheduALL, with the deal expected to close in the coming weeks.

ScheduALL provides software-based resource optimization solutions to media companies. It has been part of the Net Insight group since 2015. Xytech will continue to support the ScheduALL application and all ScheduALL clients, with plans to use ScheduALL as part of its end-to-end management system with scalability and configurability in a cloud-enabled platform.

“By combining two of the strongest companies in the resource optimization industry, we massively improve scale and will be able to offer even better solutions to both existing and new customers,” said Richard Gallagher, Xytech CEO. “ScheduALL is very well respected by some of the world’s leading media houses and I look forward to working with their strong team to continue to support their existing customer base. I also see great value in the constructive future partnership with Net Insight.”

Net Insight said that it is divesting ScheduALL as part of its strategy to focus on its core Media Networks business, which deals with cloud, IP and remote production applications.

“ScheduALL has been a valuable part of the Net Insight portfolio and I would like to thank all ScheduALL employees for their contribution over the years,” said Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight. “We believe Xytech is the best future owner of the business and look forward to partnering with them to continue to serve shared customers across the media industry.”