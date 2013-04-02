XenData to Showcase Enhanced Archiving Portfolio at NAB 2013

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF., and LAS VEGAS – XenData will debut its new open standard LTO archive for Avid Interplay Production and its new X2500 LTO-6 workstation archive system at the NAB Show.



The new open standard archive includes a XenData SX-520 Series Archive Server with near-line RAID that manages an LTO robotic tape library. The archive connects via Interplay Web Services to seamlessly move video content to the near-line RAID and LTO cartridges, while keeping metadata online in the Avid Interplay Production database. Content is searchable by production workgroup users with standard Avid tools such as Interplay Access or by other users via a connected Mac, PC or iPad.



The LTO-6 video archive system enables archiving to LTO tape by dragging and dropping files and folders to a tape drive using Windows Explorer on a Windows 7 workstation. The X2500 includes an external LTO-6 tape drive and XenData6 Workstation software. These and other technologies will be on display in booth No. SL12413.