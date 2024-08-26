Cineverse Deploys Frequency to Distribute Its Top FAST Channels Worldwide

LOS ANGELES—Streaming technology provider Frequency has announced that Cineverse has selected Frequency to deliver leading channels from its streaming portfolio to more than 25 platforms.

As part of the deployment, Cineverse, which owns and operates a wide range of premium FAST brands including AsianCrush, The Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Channel and the soon to launch GoPro Channel, is now utilizing the Frequency Studio platform for channel creation, playout and distribution.

This move enables Cineverse to efficiently deliver its extensive library of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to tens of millions of streaming viewers worldwide, the companies said.

Frequency is also working with Cineverse to make its Matchpoint advanced video-on-demand platform available across the Frequency network. The two companies said that the partnership will benefit customers by reducing operational costs, providing extensive distribution and adding value to the platform offering.

"FAST channels offer a great opportunity to boost the reach of our diverse library of premium content," said Cineverse chief technology and chief operating officer Tony Huidor. "Delivering exceptional viewing experiences to streaming viewers is essential, and Frequency is an ideal partner. This partnership positions to support our growth as our audiences and brand partnerships continue to expand.”

Frequency Studio is a cloud-based platform that enables the launch of channels with the industry’s leading automation capabilities, significantly reducing the resources and time required for channel creation and management. This allows Cineverse to manage and distribute its extensive content library across multiple platforms seamlessly, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience for their audiences.

"As the lines between traditional TV and streaming become increasingly blurred, Cineverse is leading the way in driving its linear business through unique streaming television channel programming," said Blair Harrison, founder and CEO of Frequency. "Frequency is delighted to be in business with Cineverse, powering this next phase of rapid growth for the company."

Cineverse and Frequency summarized the benefits of their partnership for customers as follows: