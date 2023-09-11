Frequency To Show New Studio 5 With Expanded Linear Channel Streaming At IBC2023

LOS ANGELES—Frequency has launched Studio 5, the latest release of its cloud-native, multi-tenant SaaS platform, and announced it will demonstrate the release during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

Studio enables the creation, management, distribution and monetization of linear channels. The latest version enables subscribers to access enhanced capabilities and services. Frequency is integrated with many of the world’s leading Free Ad Supported TV (FAST), vMVPD and MVPD platforms.

“The market for compelling linear channels is exploding across all platforms globally. At a time when content owners and rights-holders are increasingly recognizing the value and opportunity of this market, Frequency is giving them an enhanced suite of tools to empower them to produce seamless and engaging viewing experiences with ever greater efficiency,” said company CEO Bill Harrison.

The new and enhanced features of Studio 5 include:

Ingest Automation: A self-serve, real-time console for media ingestion via a single dashboard.

Scheduling Automation: An enhancement to Studio’s scheduling tool that provides fully automated programming and can reduce the time spent programming channels by up to 90%.

Content Filtering: An interactive and intelligent filtering service for content discovery during programming.

Series Management: A suite of tools for series and episodes to streamline management and programming. Studio collates and validates all the assets and metadata associated with any series and handles all metadata requirements for Electronic Program Guides (EPGs) and custom metadata for all distribution platforms.

Live Switching: An ultra-low latency dynamic live switching capability for scheduled or on-demand live segments, supporting switches to and between live sources in under a second.

See Frequency at IBC2023 Stand 5.C80.