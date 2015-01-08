X Games to Feature 16 Hours of Live Coverage on ESPN and ABC

ASPEN, COLO.—ESPN and ABC will televise a combined 16 hours of live competition of the X Games, schedule for Jan. 21-25 in Aspen. ESPN3 will run an additional 18 hours of competition and music performances, which also will be distributed across ESPN digital platforms, including XGames.com, X Games app, X Games pages across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Following X Games Aspen, ABC will deliver four hours of anthology programming on Sunday, Jan. 31 and a one-hour special on World of X Games: Best of Aspen on Feb. 7. Content will also be accessible via WatchESPN and WatchABC to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.



In addition to all of the content on ESPN’s U.S.-based media platforms, X Games Aspen will be televised globally in 215 countries and territories to more than 395 million homes, including live coverage in Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, New Zealand and Africa.

