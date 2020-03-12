Wurl Delivers Over 1 Billion Personalized Ads in First Full Year

PALO ALTO, Calif.—Broadcasters who question just how important targeting individuals with advertising via new NextGen TV capabilities take note: Wurl, a connected TV service provider, today says it has delivered 1.2 billion personally targeted ads in its first full year of operations.

The company, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Wurl, announced that over the past 12 months it has expanded its network to nine countries, reaching 100 million connected TVs and delivering 225 million hours of programming.

During the period, the company launched 180 streaming channels on the Wurl Network. Key metrics reveal ad impressions grew more than 15 times from the last quarter of 2018 to the same quarter in 2019; average revenue per user (ARPU) for the period grew 75%; and the company’s revenue tripled for the fiscal year 2019, said Wurl.

From Q3 to Q4 2019, the number of channels on the company’s network grew 41% and ad impressions climbed 45%, the company said.

“Our growth has exceeded our own expectations,” said Sean Doherty, Wurl CEO. “Our business model is built on key areas of expansion: adding more video producers to our network, launching more streaming channels, increasing viewers per channel and increasing the advertising fill rate.”