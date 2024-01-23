WRAL Names Mike Friedrich As New News Director

RALEIGH, N.C.—WRAL-TV today named Mike Friedrich, a 20-year television news veteran, as its new news director, effective in May.

He will be responsible for leading WRAL News content teams across all platforms, including WRAL-TV, Fox 50, WRAL News+ (WNGT) and wral.com as well as news content on all streaming platforms and FAST channels, WRAL owner Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) said.

Currently, Friedrich leads the news team at KUTV, the Sinclair-owned CBS affiliate in Salt Lake City. While at KUTV, he led the station’s news to ratings improvements—No. 1 in both the morning and late news time slots and tighten the station’s standing with a legacy competitor at 6 p.m. it said.

The station saw the greatest share growth in the Salt Lake City market during his tenure. Friedrich also spearheaded growth on KUTV digital and social platforms, including a 143% subscriber increase on KUTV’s YouTube page, it said.

"I am honored to join one of the nation's most respected news teams, serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, and the surrounding communities across North Carolina," said Friedrich. "I consider WRAL to be on the Mount Rushmore of content centers. Their commitment to covering stories important to the Triangle and its dedication to showcasing what makes North Carolina unique and special is unmatched in the nation."

Friedrich will take over from 19-year news veteran Rick Gail, who announced he was retiring earlier this year.

He previously held management roles in Washington, D.C., Houston and Baltimore. He also served as a Public Affairs Specialist and team lead at the U.S. Census Bureau’s Public Information Office.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Mike to the WRAL family. As a proven leader in local news, we know his guidance and leadership will be a great fit in maintaining and growing the diversified WRAL News products,” said WRAL and Fox 50 vice president and general manager Joel Davis.