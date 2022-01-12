WorldCast Hires Uible as Application Engineer and Solution Architect

MIAMI—Cyrus Uible joins Worldcast Group as an application engineer and solution architect. He will offer sales support to account managers and customers for all company brands, including the NMS Kybio by WorldCast CONNECT and WorldCast Systems’ Ecreso, APT and Audemat solutions.

Worldcast Group Co-President Christophe Poulain said Uible’s “strong software know-how, market understanding, insights and solution-oriented approach” will enhance the company’s recent successes in North America.

Uible brings more than 20 years of experience in software engineering to the position with expertise gained during his time at companies such as Dalet and Skyline Communications, and recently serving as a principal solutions architect covering OTT, satellite broadcast management and NOC monitoring verticals.

Uible will be based in Miami, Fla., reflecting the company’s goal to strengthen its presence in the North American market.