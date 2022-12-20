World Cup Final Draws a Record 16.78M U.S. Viewers on Fox

NEW YORK—The World Cup Final between Argentina and France was a big ratings success for U.S. broadcasters with Fox pulling in 16,783,000 viewers in the U.S., making it the most watched men’s World Cup Telecast in U.S. history, and Telemundo reporting record audiences for its Spanish-language coverage.

On Fox, the Final match beat out the previously top rated final of Italy vs. Brazil in 1994, which was watched by 14,510,000 viewers and the 2022 Group Stage match of U.S.A. vs. England, which attracted 15,491,000 viewers.

Telemundo and Peacock had a total audience delivery of 9 million viewers for its Spanish-language coverage, making it the most watched and most streamed match of the tournament for Spanish-language audiences in the U.S.

Telemundo and Peacock also reported that the Argentina v. France World Cup Final was the most-streamed match in U.S media history regardless of language with an average minute audience (AMA) of 3 million viewers.

Argentina vs. France total audience delivery of 9 million was up +65% vs. 2018’s final (5.5M), Telemundo reported.

