World Cup Final Draws a Record 16.78M U.S. Viewers on Fox
The match on Fox was the most watched final in U.S. history
NEW YORK—The World Cup Final between Argentina and France was a big ratings success for U.S. broadcasters with Fox pulling in 16,783,000 viewers in the U.S., making it the most watched men’s World Cup Telecast in U.S. history, and Telemundo reporting record audiences for its Spanish-language coverage.
On Fox, the Final match beat out the previously top rated final of Italy vs. Brazil in 1994, which was watched by 14,510,000 viewers and the 2022 Group Stage match of U.S.A. vs. England, which attracted 15,491,000 viewers.
Telemundo and Peacock had a total audience delivery of 9 million viewers for its Spanish-language coverage, making it the most watched and most streamed match of the tournament for Spanish-language audiences in the U.S.
Telemundo and Peacock also reported that the Argentina v. France World Cup Final was the most-streamed match in U.S media history regardless of language with an average minute audience (AMA) of 3 million viewers.
Argentina vs. France total audience delivery of 9 million was up +65% vs. 2018’s final (5.5M), Telemundo reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
