WORK Microwave Opens US Office

HOLZKIRCHEN, GERMANY – European-based advanced satellite communications manufacturer WORK Microwave has announced that is has opened a U.S. office in an effort to expand its market reach. The company’s new office is located in Tucker, Ga. In addition, Waylon Sun has been named vice president of business development and sales at the Tucker office.

Waylon Sun

“Opening up a new office location in the United States enables us to provide local product support to customers in North and South America in order to grow our core business, drive new growth, and become a prominent player in the American satcom market,” said Dr. Günter Prokoph, managing director at WORK Microwave.

Sun previously served as manager of Newtec’s regional support center for the Americas. He also served as an engineer at both Newtec and L-3 Communications Corp Spar Aerospace. Sun will report to Dr. Andreas Lermann, CEO at WORK Microwave.