Wohler to Unveil Its MADI-8 Audio Monitor at IBC 2011

Wohler will be at IBC 2011 with its new MADI-8 audio monitor, which allows broadcasters to implement the Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows.



MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters, as it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analogue- or AES-based audio distribution.



The 1-RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD menu display, as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, a front-panel headphone jack, channel-presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.





