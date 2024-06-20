Wohler Technologies Names John Earnest Vice President
The industry veteran will focus on the company’s global sales and marketing efforts
HAYWARD, Calif.—Wohler Technologies has appointed John Earnest vice president of global sales and marketing.
Earnest joins the company’s executive management team after spending nearly 30 years collaborating with some of the world’s largest broadcasters, MSOs, DTH providers and telecom companies. He has a wealth of industry experience having held global sales and marketing positions focused on the IP networking, outside plant/GIS and broadcast and media sectors.
"The depth and breadth of John’s experience in the broadcast and service provider sectors will be invaluable to our customers navigating the shift to IP-based workflows and evolving media delivery landscapes,” said Wohler CEO Makarand Karanjkar.
“Further, his comprehensive understanding of technical sales, broadcast and telecom brings strong technical and market application knowledge to the growth of MAVRIC, our exciting new software-based remote monitoring solution."
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.