Wohler Technologies Names John Earnest Vice President

HAYWARD, Calif.—Wohler Technologies has appointed John Earnest vice president of global sales and marketing.

Earnest joins the company’s executive management team after spending nearly 30 years collaborating with some of the world’s largest broadcasters, MSOs, DTH providers and telecom companies. He has a wealth of industry experience having held global sales and marketing positions focused on the IP networking, outside plant/GIS and broadcast and media sectors.

"The depth and breadth of John’s experience in the broadcast and service provider sectors will be invaluable to our customers navigating the shift to IP-based workflows and evolving media delivery landscapes,” said Wohler CEO Makarand Karanjkar.

“Further, his comprehensive understanding of technical sales, broadcast and telecom brings strong technical and market application knowledge to the growth of MAVRIC, our exciting new software-based remote monitoring solution."

