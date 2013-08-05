Wohler Promotes Newbury

SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies has promoted Craig Newbury to the role of vice president of sales for the company’s RadiantGrid business line.



He has more than 15 years of experience in the broadcast and media industry. Prior to joining Wohler in 2012 as a senior account executive, he served in sales and management roles at AXON Digital Design, AmberFin and Snell & Wilcox (now Snell).



The RadiantGrid business line includes the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform version 8.0 release, and the WohlerCaption file-based closed-caption translation appliance. Wohler also makes RadiantGrid technology available in application-specific appliances including WohlerConverter, WohlerCoder, and WohlerLoudness.