Wohler Hires Rodney Hampton for Time Technology Sales

SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies announced the appointment of Rodney Hampton as senior sales executive of time technology for Wohler’s RadiantGrid line. In this role at Wohler, Hampton will focus on growing sales of the company’s time technology product and developing the sales distribution channel, extending awareness and adoption of quality media-centric time-reduction and time-manipulation solutions within the North American marketplace.



Hampton brings more than 25 years of high-tech experience to his new role with Wohler. Over a span of more than 15 years, he managed the sale of time technology to major broadcast and cable networks including, Discovery, NBC, ABC, and CNN.



Prior to joining Wohler, Hampton was director of sales and manufacturing at Prime Image, where he managed sales and vendor relationships for the company’s Time Tailor video time reduction product. Earlier in his career, he was the strategic planner of product introduction at Micro Power Systems, spearheading the CMOS bipolar chip set that has been deployed in radar systems for the B-1 bomber program. Hampton holds certifications through the Center for Manufacturing Education and American Management Association software development through micro MRP.



Hampton is based at Wohler’s San Francisco Bay Area headquarters and reports directly to Newbury.

