Winners of 2021 Rise Awards Are Announced
The awards ceremony celebrated women in tech as part of Rise’s mission to encourage gender diversity in the media technology sector
LONDON—Rise announced the winners of the 2021 Rise Awards at an awards ceremony held on November 18 in London.
The group is dedicated to encouraging gender diversity in the media tech sector and the awards ceremony, which was part of the DPP Tech Leaders’ Briefing, was attended by over 200 in-person guests. It was also streamed globally for the first time by Red Bee Media.
The judges considered over 100 nominations from an extraordinary caliber of talented and inspirational women around the globe from countries including Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, UK and USA, working in a variety of media technology roles, the group said.
The winners of the 2021 Rise Awards, and the finalists are:
Marketer/PR | sponsored by Annex Pro
Silvia Botella, Marketing Manager, Red Bee Media - WINNER
Melanie Crandall, Demand Generation Manager, Vizrt
Lauren McIntosh, Global Marketing Manager, Accedo
R&D Engineer | sponsored by Ateliere Creative Technologies
Laura Bunea, R&D Engineer, Vizrt - WINNER
Michelle Griffin, Product Engineering Manager, farmerswife and Cirkus
Jennifer Zeidan, Engineering Manager, Media Systems Infrastructure, Netflix
Rising Star | sponsored by Avid
Neave Spikings, Support Engineer, ITV Studios - WINNER
Sophie Lambert, Freelance
Jane Lawrance, VT Guarantee, Timeline Television
Georgia Thirtle, Sound Engineer, Gravity Media
NEW - Influencer | sponsored by Bitmovin
Louise Patel, Co-Director, The Inside Project / Share My Telly Job - WINNER
Marianna Montague, Senior Director Customer Success Management, Avid
Kylee Peña, Manager, Creative Technologies Program Management, Netflix
Production Support Engineer | Sponsored by Blackmagic Design
Carys Hughes, Engineer - Emerging Technologies, Sky - WINNER
Sophie Colvin, Vision Guarantee Manager, Gravity Media
Mirusha Jegatheeswaran, Content Technology Support Engineer, ITV Daytime
Product Innovation | sponsored by Clear-Com
Karen Walker, Vice President - Camera Motion Systems, Ross Video - WINNER
Izabella Koukorava, Head of Product, Sky
Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder, Eluvio
Sales | sponsored by Deluxe
Karen Clark, Head of Australian and New Zealand Sales, Telstra - WINNER
Angela Gibbons, Head of Sales, EMG UK
Laura Wignall, Business Development Manager - Production, Gravity Media
Business | sponsored by Live-U
Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder, Eluvio - WINNER
Dr. Johanna Björklund, Co-founder and CTO, Codemill
Alison Pitchford, Group Managing Director, MBI
Heidi Shakespeare, Director - IMES Europe
Technical Operations | sponsored by Ross Video
Rebecca Moore, Director Technical Operations, CNNI - WINNER
Kate Furtas, Key Account Manager, Deluxe Media
Rebecca Smith, Audio Assistant, Platform Post Production
NEW - Student | sponsored by SMPTE
Holly van der Rest, Solent University - WINNER
Katherine King, University of Pittsburgh
Sama Mirmiran, University of Surrey
NEW - Company Award For Investment in Women | sponsored by Telstra
Visual Data Media Services - WINNER
Deluxe Localization
Newsbridge
The Woman of the Year Award, sponsored by Zixi, was announced previously, with Inga Ruehl of Sky Sports and Borika Vucinic of Bell Media jointly taking the coveted prize.
For more information about Rise and the Awards is available here:
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.