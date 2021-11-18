Winners of 2021 Rise Awards Are Announced

LONDON—Rise announced the winners of the 2021 Rise Awards at an awards ceremony held on November 18 in London.

The group is dedicated to encouraging gender diversity in the media tech sector and the awards ceremony, which was part of the DPP Tech Leaders’ Briefing, was attended by over 200 in-person guests. It was also streamed globally for the first time by Red Bee Media.

The judges considered over 100 nominations from an extraordinary caliber of talented and inspirational women around the globe from countries including Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, UK and USA, working in a variety of media technology roles, the group said.

The winners of the 2021 Rise Awards, and the finalists are:

Marketer/PR | sponsored by Annex Pro

Silvia Botella, Marketing Manager, Red Bee Media - WINNER

Melanie Crandall, Demand Generation Manager, Vizrt

Lauren McIntosh, Global Marketing Manager, Accedo

R&D Engineer | sponsored by Ateliere Creative Technologies

Laura Bunea, R&D Engineer, Vizrt - WINNER

Michelle Griffin, Product Engineering Manager, farmerswife and Cirkus

Jennifer Zeidan, Engineering Manager, Media Systems Infrastructure, Netflix

Rising Star | sponsored by Avid

Neave Spikings, Support Engineer, ITV Studios - WINNER

Sophie Lambert, Freelance

Jane Lawrance, VT Guarantee, Timeline Television

Georgia Thirtle, Sound Engineer, Gravity Media

NEW - Influencer | sponsored by Bitmovin

Louise Patel, Co-Director, The Inside Project / Share My Telly Job - WINNER

Marianna Montague, Senior Director Customer Success Management, Avid

Kylee Peña, Manager, Creative Technologies Program Management, Netflix

Production Support Engineer | Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Carys Hughes, Engineer - Emerging Technologies, Sky - WINNER

Sophie Colvin, Vision Guarantee Manager, Gravity Media

Mirusha Jegatheeswaran, Content Technology Support Engineer, ITV Daytime

Product Innovation | sponsored by Clear-Com

Karen Walker, Vice President - Camera Motion Systems, Ross Video - WINNER

Izabella Koukorava, Head of Product, Sky

Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder, Eluvio

Sales | sponsored by Deluxe

Karen Clark, Head of Australian and New Zealand Sales, Telstra - WINNER

Angela Gibbons, Head of Sales, EMG UK

Laura Wignall, Business Development Manager - Production, Gravity Media

Business | sponsored by Live-U

Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder, Eluvio - WINNER

Dr. Johanna Björklund, Co-founder and CTO, Codemill

Alison Pitchford, Group Managing Director, MBI

Heidi Shakespeare, Director - IMES Europe

Technical Operations | sponsored by Ross Video

Rebecca Moore, Director Technical Operations, CNNI - WINNER

Kate Furtas, Key Account Manager, Deluxe Media

Rebecca Smith, Audio Assistant, Platform Post Production

NEW - Student | sponsored by SMPTE

Holly van der Rest, Solent University - WINNER

Katherine King, University of Pittsburgh

Sama Mirmiran, University of Surrey

NEW - Company Award For Investment in Women | sponsored by Telstra

Visual Data Media Services - WINNER

Deluxe Localization

Newsbridge

The Woman of the Year Award, sponsored by Zixi, was announced previously, with Inga Ruehl of Sky Sports and Borika Vucinic of Bell Media jointly taking the coveted prize.

