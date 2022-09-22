Will Livingston Joins FOR-A Americas as Sales Engineer for Southcentral U.S.

CYPRESS, Calif.—FOR-A has tapped Will Livingston as sales engineer to serve the Southcentral region of the United States, with a focus on Arizona and Texas. He is also in charge of sales engineering work, including technology demonstrations and training. He reports to Adam Daniul, vice president of sales, FOR-A Americas.

“We’re thrilled that Will’s joining the FOR-A team,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president, FOR-A Americas. “His depth of knowledge about FOR-A and video technology overall is impressive, but moreover, his knowledge of customer’s workflow and the pain points they face every day are invaluable assets.”

Livingston joins FOR-A after 10 years of experience working with FOR-A switchers, most recently as broadcast video director at Compass Christian Church where he oversaw an upgrade of the church’s video production capabilities and selection of an HVS-490 video switcher. Prior to that, he served as production manager at event services company Merestone.

“As an end user, FOR-A always listened,” said Livingston. “And that was true for all the years I worked with their equipment. … And FOR-A is a company on the move, with a new remote production ecosystem and several, smart strategic partnerships. I believe I bring a lot to FOR-A, and I know they will provide the guidance I need to become successful in this new role.”