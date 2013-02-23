WiLAN, Espial enter partnership

Espial Group, maker of on-demand TV software and solutions, announced that WiLAN and Espial have entered into an agreement that will see WiLAN assist Espial in the licensing of certain Espial's patents related to video-over-IP technology.

Espial’s patents are core to its products, which have been commercially deployed in many countries since the early 2000s, and are valuable to the advancement of the video over IP industry.

WiLAN's proven track record makes WiLAN the right partner to lead the licensing of Espial’s patented technologies.

WiLAN's subsidiary Gladios IP will assume day-to-day responsibility for developing programs aimed at licensing Espial's patents. Under the terms of the agreement, Espial and WiLAN will share the net revenues generated. All other terms of the agreement are confidential.