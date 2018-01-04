WideOrbit’s Programmatic Ads on More Than 1,000 TV Channels

SAN FRANCISCO—Programmatic TV continues to grow as a method for buying and selling advertising, as evidence WideOrbit has announced that its WO Programmatic platform is now offering local ad inventory on more than 1,000 TV channels.

WideOrbit reports that its inventory includes stations in 181 markets, including all of the top 50, reaching more than 110 million households. Stations participating in WO Programmatic include properties from station groups like Raycom Media, Gray Television and others. Stations from each participating group offers some or all of its inventory through WideOrbit’s open marketplace buying model, programmatic direct connections or both, according to WideOrbit’s press announcement.

Nick Waller, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer for Gray Television calls this a “tipping point” for local TV. WideOrbit’s Founder and CEO, Eric R. Mathewson, is proclaiming that “PTV’s day is finally here.”