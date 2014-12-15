WideOrbit and TubeMogul Partner on Programmatic Platform

NEW YORK—WideOrbit announced an exclusive partnership with TubeMogul to develop a programmatic platform for brands and agencies to purchase broadcast television and digital video advertising from a single platform.



The joint platform matches advertiser demand from TubeMogul’s platform with broadcaster and network inventory from the WideOrbit marketplace. WideOrbit said more than three-quarters of U.S. TV stations manage their advertising operations with WideOrbit software, including Scripps and Raycom stations.



Under the terms of the agreement, WideOrbit will be TubeMogul’s single and exclusive source of local broadcast advertising inventory. Concurrently, TubeMogul will be the exclusive programmatic platform permitted to purchase inventory through WideOrbit’s ad exchange, WO Programmatic–TV, through March 31, 2015.

