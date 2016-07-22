Wheeler Appoints Radiocommunication Advisory Committee Leaders

WASHINGTON—In preparation for the International Telecommunication Union’s 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has appointed a new chair and vice chair for the commission’s advisory committee for the conference. Thomas C. Power has been tapped to serve as the committee’s chair, while Christopher J. Murphy will be the vice chair. The committee’s responsibilities will include providing advice, technical support and to recommend proposals relating to WRC-19.

Power is a senior vice president and general counsel for CTIA. Prior to joining the CTIA, he served as the U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Telecommunications in the White House Office of Science and Technology Office. Other past positions include as the chief of staff for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, and as legal adviser to former FCC Chairman William Kennard.

Murphy currently works as associate general counsel, regulatory affairs, at ViaSat, Inc. He previously held the position of vice president, government affairs at Inmarsat. He also worked for the FCC’s International Bureau for a decade, handling broadcast and mobile satellite licensing issues, as well as on domestic and international spectrum and broadband policies.