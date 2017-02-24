Wheatstone Taps SCMS as U.S. Distributor for PR&E Brand

NEW BERN, N.C.—Following its acquisition of the Pacific Research & Engineering console brand from GatesAir last week, Wheatsone has named SCMS as its exclusive U.S. distributor.

Effective immediately, SCMS will handle all deals for PR&E consoles and networking wares across theU.S. The acquisition was for all of PR&E’s assets and intellectual property, which includes audio consoles, the networking system, the furniture lines, all designs, trademarks, engineering files and tooling.

In addition to the PR&E consoles, SCMS will continue to serve as a non-exclusive distributor for Wheatstone’s audio processing and Audioarts console lines.