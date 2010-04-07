Weather Central to Showcase Forecasting Tools



At NAB, Weather Central will be demonstrating their latest offerings in the field of real-time weather forecasting and modeling products, including 3D Live, a weather platform for SD and HD television that integrates 3D effects, up-to-the-second data, animations, high-definition maps and story-telling tools.



Also look for the company's ESP:Live product, which provides high visibility storm tracks and threats right down to the street level of viewers. Weather Central will also show Live:Wire, which provides clear information about weather threats.



Weather Central will be at booth SU912.



