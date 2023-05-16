WBNX-TV Selects Comscore for Local Market Measurement
The station will use Comscore as its television currency in the Cleveland market
RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced an agreement with WBNX-TV, an independent station focused on serving the Cleveland and Akron communities, that will see WBNX use Comscore's local TV currency as an additional source to sell and post advertising buys.
"Comscore's local measurement provides WBNX and our advertisers the ability to see the true viewing behaviors from our community," said Lori Bruch, WBNX general manager. "With Comscore's consistent and reliable data set, we are confident that we will be able to attract more advertisers and that we will be able to showcase our audience strengths like never before."
The agreement comes in the wake of Comscore’s recently announced expansion of its "Pulse" TV measurement solution, which provides agencies, brands and media companies with 48-hour TV measurement (opens in new tab) nationally and in all 210 U.S. local media markets.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.