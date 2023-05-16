WBNX-TV Selects Comscore for Local Market Measurement

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced an agreement with WBNX-TV, an independent station focused on serving the Cleveland and Akron communities, that will see WBNX use Comscore's local TV currency as an additional source to sell and post advertising buys.

"Comscore's local measurement provides WBNX and our advertisers the ability to see the true viewing behaviors from our community," said Lori Bruch, WBNX general manager. "With Comscore's consistent and reliable data set, we are confident that we will be able to attract more advertisers and that we will be able to showcase our audience strengths like never before."

The agreement comes in the wake of Comscore’s recently announced expansion of its "Pulse" TV measurement solution, which provides agencies, brands and media companies with 48-hour TV measurement (opens in new tab) nationally and in all 210 U.S. local media markets.