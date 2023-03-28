Comscore Expands 48-hour TV Measurement Reporting

RESTON Va.—Comscore has announced that it is speeding up the delivery of TV viewing data to more local markets by expanding the availability of 48-hour TV measurement to all 210 local U.S. media markets.

The move comes as part of an expansion of “Pulse” within its TV measurement solution. Pulse provides agencies, brands and media companies with 48-hour TV measurement nationally and in all 210 U.S. media markets.

Comscore called the upgrade a first and said only Comscore delivers 48-hour post air data in all 210 markets.

Faster data delivery will allow the media industry to perform in-flight optimization for all campaigns for brands, agencies and sell-side partners, the company said.

“Our data with Pulse is an industry first and highlights Comscore’s investment and innovation in television consumption measurement. Our measurement is now the only solution to report viewing in 48 hours for every local TV market, and nationally with the same single source methodology regardless of the market,” said Comscore chief revenue officer Carol Hinnant. “This advancement allows the industry to make faster programming and advertising decisions with confidence.”

Available via Comscore’s product offering, API feed and third-party processors, Pulse offers the enhanced ability to optimize campaigns with data that provides 93% predictability.

The launch of Comscore’s expanded Pulse capability at the national level and across all U.S. local media markets follows the recent selection of Comscore by Warner Bros. Discovery as a preferred currency provider for this year’s TV Upfront. The expanded partnership will tap Comscore’s linear and cross-platform audience measurement abilities to enable alternative currencies for national advertisers transacting across its linear inventory and data-driven advanced advertising solutions.