WBBH Rebrands With Chyron

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Waterman Broadcasting, operator of WBBH in Fort Myers, Fla., has used Chyron’s Channel Box2 branding and promo system to revamp the look of its 24/7 news channel. By enabling an upgrade of the news product’s display of information and the channel’s overall look, the Channel Box2 has supported the broadcaster in its market leadership in news and weather.



“The Channel Box2 not only requires less time and attention than other solutions, but also allows for aggressive selling and scheduling of revenue-producing programming and spots,” said Bob Hannon, director of production at Waterman Broadcasting.



The system features 2D/3D design with a data acquisition toolset for branding applications. Built on Chyron’s Lyric technology, Channel Box2 allows users to access publish data, including RSS feeds, traffic, financial, weather, elections, tickers, promos, snipes and social media. The latest software includes a point-and-click data tool that enables users to acquire data from multiple sources quickly and easily, and the sports data feed interface enables the display of live TV sports data from major scoring systems.



Installed in the WBBH tech core along with a KVM station, the Channel Box2 provides background graphics, weather information, local and national news and two digital video effects displays, one featuring the broadcaster’s live radar and the other providing news updates and other segments. The Chyron system supports instant updating of information, automatic switching to backup paths, instant routing of video sources and remote automation control of program content and format.



“As users at WBBH have demonstrated, the system allows broadcasters to revitalize their live programming with fresh graphics content and to enhance news and weather reporting with a variety of engaging and dynamic data-driven graphics,” said Lou Garvin, senior product manager at Chyron.



