Wayne Pecena Re-Elected SBE President

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has tallied the votes and determined that Wayne Pecena has been re-elected to serve a second term as the society’s president.

Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE, is the associate director of educational broadcast services at Texas A&M University, which operates the KAMU FM & TV public broadcast stations. He is a member of SBE Chapter 99 in College Station, Texas.

“I look to my second term as our industry and our personal lives have experienced change and challenge like never before,” Pecena said. “I want to ensure the Society brings a sense of normalcy to our members. This uniformity is accomplished through our professional development continuing education, certification and frequency coordination programs, while making the right decisions for change in the future to insure continued value to our members.”

Other results from the election included Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO of Chapter 15 New York, Roseland, N.J., being elected as vice president; Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT of Chapter 90 Southwest Fla., Ft. Myers, Fla., as secretary; and Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB of Chapter 45 Charlotte, Charlotte, N.C., as treasurer. All were elected to one-year terms that will start on Sept. 23.

Jim Leifer, CPBE, of Andover, Md., continues as immediate past president.

The following individuals were elected to two-year terms on the SBE Board of Directors, also starting Sept. 23:

Stephen Brown, CPBE, CBNT; Chapter 80 Fox Valley, Appleton, Wis.

Roswell Clark, CPBE, CBNT; Chapter 39 Tampa Bay Area, Clearwater, Fla.

Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE; Chapter 103 Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.

Thomas McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT; Chapter 16 Seattle, Missoula, Mont.

Shane Toven, CBRE, CBNT; Chapter 43 Sacramento, Antelope, Calif.

Fred Willard, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNT; Chapter 37 District of Columbia, Washington, D.C.

The national board of directors for SBE is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its members.