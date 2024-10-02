Waymark Launches Single-Click AI-Powered Ad Generator

DETROIT—Waymark, a developer of AI video-creation technology, is launching “Variations,” a new technology that generates video ads in multiple lengths and aspect ratios with a single click for all devices and platforms, maintaining a cohesive look and feel, the company said.

Waymark said its AI-powered video platform enables creators to generate high-quality commercials for local businesses in five minutes or less. With Variations, creators will be able to take their Waymark videos and convert them into additional lengths such as 30- 15- and 5-second clips, as well as complementing formats such as 16x9 and 4x5, with a single click, creating an “omnichannel” video campaign, the company said.

“As we rolled out our video ad platform over the last two years, we’ve continued to talk with our partners about their ongoing needs and we’ve often heard their desire to generate high-quality ads that can cover all of their platforms,” Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern said. “So, I’m thrilled to say that our entire team dug in and developed our groundbreaking new Variations technology. We believe it’s going to truly be a game-changer for all our partners.”

Since launching its video ad platform last year, Waymark has signed partnerships with numerous leading media companies including Spectrum Reach, Fox, Scripps, Gray, Beasley Media Group, Nine (Australia) and U.K. newspaper publisher National World plc. Earlier this year, Waymark teamed with Paramount+ and Pluto TV to launch the new Paramount Ads Manager platform and joined Comcast NBCUniversal’s LIFT Labs Vertical AI Accelerator program.







