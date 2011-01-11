Watch Your Language! Trademarked Terms Lurk

WASHINGTON: “Super Bowl” is a registered trade mark of the National Football League, David Silverman of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP reminds.



“They will aggressively enforce their trademark rights against any station that attempts to use this term in connection with advertising or promotional matter of any kind, including ticket giveaways, if not specifically authorized by the NFL,” Silverman writes.



Editorial uses are allowed, but commercials are a no-no. Same with “March Madness,” “NASCAR” and “American Idol,” he writes. Silverman’s full post is at DWT’s Broadcast Law Blog.