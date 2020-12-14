VUit Appoints Former CW Exec Chris Brooks EVP of Programming and Business Development

MARION, Iowa—VUit has appointed Chris Brooks as executive vice president of programming and business development. VUit, launched in September by parent company Syncbak, is a new free, ad-supported national streaming service. Brooks’ appointment comes as the service continues to gain momentum, with viewership increasing by 90 percent since launch, an average of 30 percent growth each month. He will report directly to Jack Perry, founder and CEO of Syncbak.

At VUit, Brooks will initially focus on expanding VUit’s content library to build out the platform’s hyper-local, affiliate driven content, as well as VUit’s originals. He also will collaborate with the UX team to maximize discovery and advertising opportunities as well as construct the VUit content product road map.

Syncbak CEO Perry said, “Chris is a seasoned television executive with deep experience and an ability to hone in on hyperlocal while also thinking global. As we continue to build out VUit, we believe that his expertise in programming, sales and acquisitions, as well as his strategic mindset, will be an incredible asset to the team.”

Previously Brooks was executive vice president and head of network distribution for the CW; and, earlier in his career, held senior positions at CBS and Paramount Television.

Anticipating the potential appeal of hyperlocal live content to a national audience, VUit carries more than 200 local TV channels along with a range of curated feature channels across politics, sports, food, business, entertainment and culture. VUit is now available on all major streaming platforms and devices, including mobile and desktop web, iOS and Android devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and more.