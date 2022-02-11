VRT Deploys the OOONA Integrated Platform for Localization

TEL AVIV, Israel—OOONA has announced that the Flemish public broadcaster VRT has signed a contract for a multi-year license of the OOONA Integrated platform and has deployed the platform to handle its localization efforts.

The Belgian-Flemish public service broadcaster has three TV channels, five radio stations and an online video platform that reaches 90% of the Flemish community. The broadcaster’s localization services include live and offline subtitling for both hearing and hard-of-hearing viewers, audio description and audio subtitling for the visually impaired, plus Flemish language voiceover and dubbing.

Currently an API connection provides the link for VRT localization orders to be created directly on OOONA. Resource planning includes the customary ADFS security authentication. Once localization production is complete on the OOONA platform, content is pushed back to the VRT servers for broadcast, the company said.

“This integration includes a multilayer functionality in OOONA’s Create Pro tool for subtitling that was developed at the request of the VRT team,” says Karl Imbrechts, manager at DigiNet and OOONA reseller in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“VRT has always been on the cutting edge of developments in terms of innovative solutions for media localization,” says OOONA co-founder and CEO Wayne Garb. “Being the localization platform of choice for this future-looking broadcaster is an acknowledgement of our ability to deliver a platform that provides users with all the functionality required for today’s complex media localization workflows.”