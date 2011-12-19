Vizrt offers broadcasters access to high-resolution Earth imagery

Vizrt launched a new online service enabling designers to quickly find, preview and add imagery from DigitalGlobe into their broadcast graphics packages using Vizrt’s Viz World production software. The subscription-based service, titled “DigitalGlobe Online,” is available now.

Using Viz World, design teams can now integrate quality, up-to-date DigitalGlobe images for use in their interactive, touch-screen graphics packages. Unlike other solutions, this can include fresh imagery from high-risk regions where it is either too difficult or too dangerous for journalists to access on the ground.

Using the Viz World interface, subscribers can quickly search the DigitalGlobe archive to find and preview the imagery that best suits their needs. They can then immediately begin using the imagery to create high-accuracy maps of a region, adding dynamic touchscreen-based drawing tools and controls that give on-air talent the freedom to move, resize, highlight and animate areas of the map.

In addition to using archived imagery, subscribers will also be able to use newly captured imagery of crisis events taking place worldwide. This allows production teams to consistently monitor high-risk events as they unfold, and then quickly begin using images from before, during and after the crisis to maximize newscast impact and accuracy.