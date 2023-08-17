Vizrt Brings HTML5 Graphics For MOS-Based Newsroom, Broadcast Workflows

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has added Media Object Server (MOS) protocol support to its cloud-native HTML5 Viz Flowics platform, the company said today.

The addition means Viz Flowics is now an HTML5 graphics system with a MOS Gateway and HTML plugin for all MOS-compliant newsroom computer systems (NRCS). The support simplifies newsroom MOS workflows, enabling efficient graphics creation and management of graphics playlists, the company said.

While Viz has long offered a comprehensive solution using the MOS protocol, the addition of MOS support to Viz Flowics gives newsrooms and broadcasters seeking to adopt HTML5 for graphics a path forward, it said.

“We want to make it easier for customers, especially broadcasters with more simple graphics requirements, to incorporate HTML5 graphics. The new MOS support in combination with our native integrations with local weather, traffic and markets data providers makes this solution a perfect fit for regional broadcasters and local stations who are looking for more -effective graphics systems, and we have already signed up the first two customers who are implementing this solution,” said Gabriel Baños, co-founder of Flowics.

Viz Flowics offers an intuitive user interface, which beginners with no design background as those with experience find easy to use. The web editor relies on drag-and-drop features, providing what is required to create broadcast-quality graphics. This includes an extensive customization palette and animation tools, it said.

Graphic artists using the web-based editor, create templates and place them in the relevant projects as graphics packages for respective shows. Creative assets are stored in the cloud in an assets library, it said.

For journalists, there is no change to their existing graphics editing workflow when working on a particular story in a rundown from the NRCS. They simply log in to their NCRS as they do today and open the Viz Flowics plugin to access available graphics templates for a particular newscast or show. Templates are used to create, save and drop graphics into stories, it said.

Viz Flowics MOS Support via its own MOS Gateway manages the connection between the NRCS and the Viz Flowics cloud backend, creating the associated graphics playlist once the rundown is enabled. Viz Flowics keeps the graphics playlist in sync and updated whenever there is a change, such as a story being removed or a graphics overlay being added, Vizrt said.

In the control room, the graphics operator opens the Viz Flowics Rundown Control web-based interface and selects the bulletin’s dedicated graphics playlist to play out graphics according to the running order, it said.